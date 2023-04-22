11h ago

Chris Evans says 'it's nice to play a damsel in distress' in Ghosted with Ana de Armas

  • Chris Evans is stepping away from the superhero roles he is best known for to take on the role of sidekick in Ghosted.
  • Speaking about the reversal of traditional gender norms in film, de Armas said it is "just cool" as it shows that it is not only the men who can be "badass".
  • The action and romantic comedy mashup film is available to stream on AppleTV+.

Though he is best known as a superhero, Chris Evans has taken on the sidekick part in the upcoming movie Ghosted, playing a boyfriend unwittingly pulled into the adventures of his CIA agent girlfriend, portrayed by Ana de Armas.

For De Armas, the reversal of traditional gender norms in the film is "just cool."

"It is important because there's this... expectation of, like, always the man is the one who carries an action film," the 34-year-old told AFP at the movie's premiere Tuesday evening in New York.

But in this action film-romantic comedy mashup, directed by Dexter Fletcher, it's not only the men who can be "badass," according to De Armas.

In the film, Evans' slightly awkward Cole feels put out and confused when he's met with radio silence - or "ghosted" - after his successful first date with the mysterious Sadie. But he soon learns it's not personal - she's just too busy being a CIA agent to fall in love.

"It's nice to play a damsel in distress," Evans said.

"It's nice to be someone who needs to be saved," added the actor, who has spent the last decade donning the Captain America suit as a member of the Marvel Universe's Avengers.

Ghosted, which is complete with action movie staples such as shootout scenes and other stunts, also features Adrien Brody in the villain role.

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted
chris evans
Chris Evans in Ghosted
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas in Ghosted
chris evans, ana de armas
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted


This is not the first action film for Cuban De Armas, who starred in the 2021 James Bond thriller No Time to Die and is set to appear in the 2024 John Wick film Ballerina.

She was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 film Blonde.


chris evansana de armasmoviesghosted
