21 Jul

Share

'Let's go party!' Barbie paints the world pink!

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Margot Robbie at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Margot Robbie at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
  • Barbie is currently screening in cinemas and is painting the world pink.
  • The film's stars say it's filled with "joy" and "hilarious".
  • Director Greta Gerwig also doesn't shy away from the controversy behind the famous doll.

The world has been hit by a pink tsunami as Barbie - Hollywood's ironic new take on the doll feminists once loved to hate - opened with a vast marketing campaign.

Not even an actors' and writers' strike has been able to put brakes on the juggernaut, since the first images of stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as her square-jawed boyfriend Ken, sending social media into a frenzy of fuchsia.

It seems like everyone wants to see how director and indie film darling Greta Gerwig has tackled the most flagrant of corporate product-placement vehicles.

Many were surprised that the acclaimed feminist maker of Little Women, Lady Bird and Frances Ha would be tempted to take on a doll whose body is said to be so unrealistic she would not be able to walk if she were a real woman.

But it is clear Gerwig's take on Barbie is nothing if not tongue in cheek.

After a few perfect "life in plastic" days with the other Barbies in their bubblegum Californian world, she has her heroine kick off her high heels to put on a pair of sensible Birkenstock sandals to leave Barbie Land behind and plunge into the real world.

With Ryan Gosling camping it up as a breezily sexist Ken barechested under a fur coat, the two go AWOL, to the horror of toymaker Mattel.

"If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you," the trailer proclaims.

"The movie is packing so much in," Robbie told AFP on the pink carpet of the London premiere.

Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of B
Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

REVIEW: Removed from plasticity and infused with existential dread, Barbie is for both lovers and haters

'Full of controversy'

"There is so much joy, it's hilarious, it's very clever and it has a lot to say," said the Australian actress, who is also one of the film's producers. "It's a crazy ride and a visual spectacle. I cannot think of another movie that is like it."

While critics say Barbie has brainwashed generations of young girls with an unattainable ideal of beauty and thinness, others see her as a figure of female emancipation through figures like Astronaut Barbie and Barbie the surgeon.

Gerwig, 39, said her approach to tackling Barbie was "by not denying that she's full of controversy".

"In some ways Barbie has been ahead of culture, in some ways she has been behind it," she told AFP. "But she has definitely been a topic of conversation for 64 years."

Chinese-born Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens in the movie, said he admired how Gerwig "doesn't shy away from some of the criticisms of Barbie, some of the very valid criticisms of body image and of diversity... but still wraps it in an era of optimism and hope."

Issa Rae, of Awkward Black Girl fame, who plays one of the Barbies, said despite all the "negative associations", for her Barbie went back to core memories of her childhood.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 20: General views of the Barb
General views of the Barbie skyscraper billboard campaign at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California. (Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ALSO READ: Has 'Barbenheimer' fever hit South Africa?

Girl power makeover

"I think about telling stories with Barbies, making Barbies kiss and thinking about all the different questions I had about life, posing that onto Barbie," she told AFP. "So people are very protective of her in that way."

Gerwig - who wrote her first hits about New York life with her partner, Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach - is next to take on another childhood cultural colossus by adapting the Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

While Barbie's makers Mattel seemed happy to be cast as cartoon baddies in the trailer for the film, they are counting on the blockbuster giving their lodestar toy some "girl power" cred as she challenges the patriarchy.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ryan goslingmargot robbiegreta gerwigmoviesbarbie
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
New episode of The Mommy Club now streaming»

21 Jul

New episode of The Mommy Club now streaming»
Where to see the cast of Shaka Ilembe on Showmax»

21 Jul

Where to see the cast of Shaka Ilembe on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

21 Jul

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge Season 3 of Housekeepers»

18 Jul

Binge Season 3 of Housekeepers»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo