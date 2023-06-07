07 Jun

PHOTOS | Barbie movie inspires doll range - See Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast in plastic

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

Excited for the first-ever Barbie live-action movie? Well, so is Mattel.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie is set to follow Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she lives in Barbie Land with Ken (Ryan Gosling) and other Barbies and Kens. However, one day, strange things start happening, and Barbie is faced with a decision – stay in Barbie Land or venture out into the real world.

"You can go back to your regular life, or you can know the truth about the universe. The choice is now yours," Kate McKinnon's character tells Barbie while holding up a stiletto and a Birkenstock in the trailer, released last month. 

WATCH | See Barbie and Ken face the real world as film's plot is finally revealed in first full trailer

To celebrate the film's upcoming cinematic release in July, Mattel – the toy manufacturing company that started producing the world's most famous doll in 1959 – has released a new range of Barbie dolls (and a dreamhouse) inspired by the film.

Watch a video of the cast seeing their dolls for the first time HERE.

Here is a side-by-side look at the dolls and the characters they are based on:

Margot Robbie as Barbie:

Margot Robbie as Barbie in a pink gingham dress vs
Margot Robbie as Barbie in a pink gingham dress vs. the doll.
Margot Robbie as Barbie in a hot pink western outf
Margot Robbie as Barbie in a hot pink western outfit vs. the doll.
Margot Robbie as Barbie in a gold disco jumpsuit v
Margot Robbie as Barbie in a gold disco jumpsuit vs. the doll.

Ryan Gosling as Ken:

Ryan Gosling as Ken in a pastel striped beach outf
Ryan Gosling as Ken in a pastel striped beach outfit vs. the doll.
Ryan Gosling as Ken in a matching denim set vs. th
Ryan Gosling as Ken in a matching denim set vs. the doll.

Simu Liu as another Ken:

Simu Liu as Ken in a white and gold tracksuit vs.
Simu Liu as Ken in a white and gold tracksuit vs. the doll.

Issa Rae as President Barbie:

Issa Rae as President Barbie in a ball gown vs. th
Issa Rae as President Barbie in a ball gown vs. the doll.

America Ferrera as a human named Gloria:

America Ferrera as a human named Gloria vs. the do
America Ferrera as a human named Gloria vs. the doll she inspired.

See all the new Barbie movie merch HERE


