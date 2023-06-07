PHOTOS | Barbie movie inspires doll range - See Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast in plastic

Excited for the first-ever Barbie live-action movie? Well, so is Mattel.



Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie is set to follow Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she lives in Barbie Land with Ken (Ryan Gosling) and other Barbies and Kens. However, one day, strange things start happening, and Barbie is faced with a decision – stay in Barbie Land or venture out into the real world.

"You can go back to your regular life, or you can know the truth about the universe. The choice is now yours," Kate McKinnon's character tells Barbie while holding up a stiletto and a Birkenstock in the trailer, released last month.

To celebrate the film's upcoming cinematic release in July, Mattel – the toy manufacturing company that started producing the world's most famous doll in 1959 – has released a new range of Barbie dolls (and a dreamhouse) inspired by the film.

Here is a side-by-side look at the dolls and the characters they are based on:

Margot Robbie as Barbie:

Ryan Gosling as Ken:

Simu Liu as another Ken:

Issa Rae as President Barbie:

America Ferrera as a human named Gloria:

