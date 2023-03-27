58m ago

Trevor Noah teases YouTube film with his 'favourite travel buddy' Roger Federer

Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah and Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Match in Africa between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium on February 07, 2020 in Cape Town.
Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer take the "ride of a lifetime" in a new film showcasing Switzerland's hottest tourist attractions. 

The South African comedian shared a movie poster on Monday with the caption: "A little train adventure with my favourite travel buddy Roger Federer. Stay tuned: Our ride of a lifetime movie hits the screens on March 30th on YouTube."

The retired tennis pro shared the same image, writing, "Ready for this, Trevor Noah? Coming very soon."

SEE THE POSTER HERE:

Neither Noah nor Federer shared any other information about the YouTube film project that looks to be put together in partnership with Switzerland Tourism, which was tagged in both posts. 

Both having South African and Swiss roots, Noah and Federer have become close friends and have shared snippets of their friendship in recent years. 

In 2022, Noah travelled to Switzerland, where his father is from, for the first time. After his visit, he thanked "fellow half Swiss half South African" Federer, calling him the ultimate host and the classiest man he had ever met.

Federer's mom Lynette Federer (née Durand), is from Kempton Park, Gauteng.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah hangs out with 'fellow half Swiss half South African' Roger Federer in Switzerland


