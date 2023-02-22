AKA's posthumous album tracklist reveals new music with Nadia Nakai

AKA's girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai, is one of the artists featured in his upcoming album, Mass Country , set for release on Friday.

Mass Country The 14-track album also features Emtee, Sjava and Yanga Chief.



As tributes for AKA continue to pour in, former Jamali member Mariechan Luiters shared that she penned a song dedicated to the rapper and his loved ones to comfort them.

Four tracks from the album, including Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C, Prada featuring Khuli Chana, Paradise featuring Blxckie and Yanga Chief, and Company featuring Kddo, have already been released.



In an earlier statement, AKA said Paradise was inspired by a Valentine's Day fight with Nadia Nakai. He said it was the genesis of where the track came from, adding that it was about pressing the reset button with your partner, wiping the slate clean and making things right.

Company was released last week, in line with AKA's roll-out plan. It was the same day as his memorial service.

In a much-talked-about interview on Kaya 959, Nadia Nakai previously said supporters could "definitely" look forward to a song between her and AKA.



Responding to a question by one-half of the radio station's breakfast show host, Sol Phenduka, about "a joint project or music of some sort", she said: "I don't know about a joint project, but definitely a song. I mean, we've been working together on songs.

"We do have a lot of songs, so definitely, something will be coming out that I know – hopefully soon. But there are songs that are in the bank between the both of us."

Earlier this week, former Jamali member Mariechan Luiters shared that she penned a song titled LLSM (Live Long Supa Mega) dedicated to AKA and his loved ones.

"I wrote a lil something on the spot that gave me comfort in knowing they may have taken his physical body, but not his spirit or Gift & my homie @irebolaji putting music to it was the cherry on top [sic]," she wrote. "We'll hold your name high, King."

AKA was gunned down in Durban earlier in the month and laid to rest in a private funeral at the weekend. His long-time friend and former manager, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, was killed in the same shooting.



