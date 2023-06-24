BET welcomes nominees K.O and Pabi Cooper to Los Angeles

Rapper K.O. and amapiano artist Pabi Cooper attended the BET Awards International Nominee Welcome Party at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Friday.

K.O has been nominated in the Best New International Act category and Cooper in the Best International Act Viewer's Choice Award category.

The BET Awards 2023 will air live on BET (DStv 129) Monday, 26 June, at 02:00.

Rapper K.O. and amapiano artist Pabi Cooper celebrated their nominations at the BET (Black Entertainment Television) International red carpet pre-awards welcome party at the Grammy Museum rooftop in Los Angeles, California.

The celebration is one of many pre-parties for Sunday's 23rd annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre, honouring black and minority entertainers around the world and celebrating 50 years in hip-hop music.

K.O (born Ntokozo Mdluli) is nominated in the category of Best New International Act. This year is the second time that the Soweto-born rapper and producer will attend the BET Awards – the first being in 2011 with Teargas.

At the BET nominations party, he told News24: "I'm looking forward to just mingling with the people and being in the same building with peers and potential agents and record companies – as it's all about spreading my wings into the international space."

He added:

"The list of nominees from my category…Ella Mai from the UK, Central Cee from the UK, Uncle Waffles, Burna Boy, and Ayra – I would love an opportunity to work with them, and if they're in the building, I'm going to see if I can connect with those guys."

When asked about what he would be wearing on the BET red carpet, K.O laughed and said, "I'm kinda gonna wing it, because I had a tough time just putting things together for the trip – but I've gone shopping a little bit, picked up a few things, I'm gonna go back out (today), maybe hit Rodeo (Drive) and see what I can get for Sunday."

Photo: Greg Kriek

22-year-old amapiano artist Pabi Cooper (Paballo Basetsana Mothapo) – is nominated in the category of Best International Act Viewer's Choice Award.

Wearing a Levi Strauss denim pantsuit adorned with zippers and her initials "PC" on the back, Cooper expressed excitement at her first BET Awards. "I finally made it to L.A., and I'm excited to be here for the BET welcome party," she said on the red carpet. "I can't wait to see Cardi B tomorrow, and my dream collaboration list for the future includes Wizkid and Burna Boy."

Photo supplied

Cooper hinted at her outfit for tomorrow's big day.

"I'll be wearing a bespoke creation from local label Willet Designs Couture. Stay tuned to the Cooper Daily Diary for more," she laughed.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paramount Africa and lead spokesperson for BET International – expressed excitement at the record number of African nominees. "This year's BET Awards have showcased a remarkable increase in the number of African nominees, signalling a growing recognition and appreciation for the talent and contributions emerging from the continent," he said.

Twala flew into LA to host the nominees party, adding: "We would like to congratulate Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, K.O, Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Asake, Camidoh, Wizkid and Tems, all of whom are flying the pan-African flag high. Paramount Africa remains deeply committed to fostering local African talent and providing them with the recognition and support they deserve."

SA-based amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles, born Lungelihle Zwane, is nominated in the category of Best International Act – but representing her birthplace of Swaziland. She, along with K.O and Pabi Cooper, will be honoured at a BET private penthouse afterparty hosted by Michael Blackson and Dj Fredy Muks following the main awards ceremony.

Other SA stars in attendance at the welcome party included actor Bonnie Mbuli, Gamma Africa & Middle East head Sipho Dlamini, and actor Greg Kriek.

Photo supplied Photo supplied

The BET Awards will be broadcast live in SA on Monday, 26 June, at 02:00 (SAST) on BET, with a repeat broadcast the same day at 20:00.



