Bryan Adams announces South African tour dates

Big Concerts confirmed on Monday that Bryan Adams, one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, is coming to South Africa in November 2023.
The So Happy It Hurts Tour kicks off in Cape Town on 7 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on 10 November at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.
Tickets go on sale at 09:00 on Friday, 21 April, exclusively from Ticketmaster.
The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 09:00 on Wednesday, 19 April, and will run until 08:59 on Friday, 21 April.
With 17 studio albums, including four new studio albums in 2022, counting So Happy It Hurts and Pretty Woman – The Musical, the Canadian musician's songwriting has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award.
Bryan Adams 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour info:
Cape Town
Date: 7 November 2023
Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest
Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster from 09:00 Friday, 21 April.
Pretoria
Date: 10 November 2023
Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square
Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster from 09:00 Friday, 21 April.