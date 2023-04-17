1h ago

Bryan Adams announces South African tour dates

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

Big Concerts confirmed on Monday that Bryan Adams, one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, is coming to South Africa in November 2023.

The So Happy It Hurts Tour kicks off in Cape Town on 7 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on 10 November at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. 

Tickets go on sale at 09:00 on Friday, 21 April, exclusively from Ticketmaster.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 09:00 on Wednesday, 19 April, and will run until 08:59 on Friday, 21 April.

Important Note: Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers multiple times the face value and are not legitimate. Should you purchase these tickets, you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.

With 17 studio albums, including four new studio albums in 2022, counting So Happy It Hurts and Pretty Woman – The Musical, the Canadian musician's songwriting has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award. 

Bryan Adams 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour info:

Cape Town

Date: 7 November 2023 

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest 

Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster from 09:00 Friday, 21 April.

Pretoria

Date: 10 November 2023 

Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square

Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster from 09:00 Friday, 21 April.


