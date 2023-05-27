48m ago

Share

Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows for 2023-2024 over health

accreditation
Celine Dion is seen as she departs her hotel on 8 March 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)
Celine Dion is seen as she departs her hotel on 8 March 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)
  • Celine Dion has cancelled all remaining shows for her Courage World Tour. 
  • The tour started in 2019 but was halted after 52 shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The latest cancellation is due to the singer battling a rare neurological disorder. 
  • "It's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage," Dion said in a statement.

Pop icon Celine Dion on Friday cancelled all her remaining shows scheduled for 2023-2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour as she battles a rare neurological disorder.

Last year the 55-year-old Canadian singer revealed that she was suffering from the rare medical condition that was affecting her singing.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage," the My Heart Will Go On singer tweeted.

"I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" she added.

A statement released by her tour said: "With a sense of tremendous disappointment, Celine Dion's Courage World Tour today announced the cancellation of all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024."

"I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%," Dion said in her statement, which was also posted on Instagram.

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

"I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" she wrote.

Dion, one of the top women singers with an octave-busting voice, is the author of hits like Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On and Think Twice.

In December 2022, she posted a tearful video on Instagram to say she had recently been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome and would not be ready to start a European tour in February as planned.

She said the disorder was causing muscle spasms and was "not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Tour interrupted

Her Courage World Tour began in 2019, and Dion completed 52 shows before the Covid-19 pandemic put the remainder on hold.

She later cancelled the North American section of the tour due to health problems.

The tour was to have been the Grammy-winning winner's first global concert tour in a decade and the first without her husband-manager Rene Angelil, who died from cancer in 2016.

The youngest of 14 children, Dion was born in Quebec, Canada and got her start at 12, when her mother sent a recording of her to Angelil, who mortgaged his own home to finance her first album.

She began singing in French, but started bellowing out hits in English after taking English lessons in the 1980s.

She gained worldwide fame in 1997 with "My Heart Will Go On", the theme to James Cameron's epic film "Titanic".

She parlayed that success into a regular gig at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, playing for audiences night after night for 16 years, with only a few breaks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
celine dionmusic
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Stream both episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban S3 Reunion»

22 May

Stream both episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban S3 Reunion»
Binge the bromance of the decade in Adulting S1»

22 May

Binge the bromance of the decade in Adulting S1»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Lies revealed in The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»

17 May

Lies revealed in The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo