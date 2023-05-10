Eurovision 2023: First semi-final result sees Loreen from Sweden in the lead for the Grand Final win

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest kicked off on Tuesday night in Liverpool with the first of two semi-finals.



Sweden's Loreen wowed the crowd with her love song, Tattoo; she is a favourite to win the competition.

Finland, Norway, Serbia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, and Czechia are joining Sweden in the Grand Final.

The newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance – one of their first since their coronation on Saturday – in the opening sequence before the first semi-final began.

The royal couple featured in the opening credits of a Welcome to Liverpool film. However, it was likely filmed before the coronation, when they attended the M&S Bank Arena to officially open the stage for this year's competition.

10 countries qualified for the Grand Final on Saturday night, where they will join 10 more from the second semi-final on Thursday, along with Ukraine and 'the big 5' – Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

Sweden, again represented by 2012 Eurovision winner Loreen, is the favourite to take home the crown with the love song Tattoo. She and Finland's energetic Cha Cha Cha by Kaarija in his signature neon green bolero jacket, who is also a favourite, both went through.

They are joined in the top 10 by Norway; Serbia; Portugal; Croatia; Switzerland; Israel; Moldova; and Czechia.

WATCH THE FIRST SEMI-FINAL HERE:

The evening was a riot of colour and spectacle, with British star Rita Ora also taking to the stage during the interval between the performances and the points.

The second semi-final takes place on Thursday. SA audiences can tune in to the Eurovision YouTube channel at 21:00 to watch the show live.



