Eurovision 2023: The complete list of finalists competing in the Grand Final

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest took place on Thursday.

Countries that round up the 26 grand finalists are Armenia, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia.

The UK is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine; however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be allowed to deliver a video message at the final.

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest took place on Thursday, placing a further 10 countries in Saturday's Grand Final.



The show saw the likes of Denmark, Armenia, Slovenia and Australia taking to the stage to perform their songs, while the interval act brought together different generations of Ukrainian music.

Countries that went through on Thursday night and that round up the 26 grand finalists are Armenia, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia.

They join Tuesday's group of finalists along with Ukraine and 'the big 5' – Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

READ MORE | Eurovision 2023: First semi-final result sees Loreen from Sweden in the lead for the Grand Final win

The UK is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine, which won in 2022 but could not accommodate proceedings this year due to the war.



AFP reports, however, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be allowed to deliver a video message at the final.

The event will include a special tribute to Ukraine, with 11 of its artists performing, including last year's winner Kalush Orchestra.

Video clips will be shown during the evening to showcase different parts of the country. But the European Broadcasting Union said "strict rules" prevented it from allowing the Ukrainian leader to speak.

"One of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event," the EBU said.

It added that Zelensky's request to address the audience, "whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event".

South African audiences can tune in to the Eurovision YouTube channel on Saturday at 21:00 to watch the 2023 Grand Final live.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



