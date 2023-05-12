1h ago

Share

Eurovision 2023: The complete list of finalists competing in the Grand Final

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

  • The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest took place on Thursday.
  • Countries that round up the 26 grand finalists are Armenia, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia.
  • The UK is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine; however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be allowed to deliver a video message at the final.

The second semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest took place on Thursday, placing a further 10 countries in Saturday's Grand Final. 

The show saw the likes of Denmark, Armenia, Slovenia and Australia taking to the stage to perform their songs, while the interval act brought together different generations of Ukrainian music.

Countries that went through on Thursday night and that round up the 26 grand finalists are Armenia, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia.

They join Tuesday's group of finalists along with Ukraine and 'the big 5' – Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

READ MORE | Eurovision 2023: First semi-final result sees Loreen from Sweden in the lead for the Grand Final win 

The UK is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine, which won in 2022 but could not accommodate proceedings this year due to the war.

AFP reports, however, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be allowed to deliver a video message at the final.

The event will include a special tribute to Ukraine, with 11 of its artists performing, including last year's winner Kalush Orchestra.

Video clips will be shown during the evening to showcase different parts of the country. But the European Broadcasting Union said "strict rules" prevented it from allowing the Ukrainian leader to speak.

"One of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event," the EBU said.

It added that Zelensky's request to address the audience, "whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event".

South African audiences can tune in to the Eurovision YouTube channel on Saturday at 21:00 to watch the 2023 Grand Final live.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodymyr zelenskyeurovision song contestmusic
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

05 May

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
Binge Showmax Original thriller DAM»

05 May

Binge Showmax Original thriller DAM»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo