'Hey! Stop!' says Taylor Swift mid-song as she defends fan from security in viral concert moment

Taylor Swift intervened when she saw security preventing her fans from "having a good time" at her concert on Saturday night.

Swift was performing at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during the second night of her three-show run at the stadium on Saturday.

Mid-song, in a viral clip the singer yells: "She wasn't doing anything. Hey! Stop! Stop!"

Taylor Swift was performing at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during the second night of her three-show run at the stadium on Saturday when she looked down and saw security interacting with one of her fans.

During her performance of Bad Blood – how fitting – as she began singing the chorus, she yelled: "She's fine," before continuing singing.

"She wasn't doing anything. Hey! Stop! Stop!" she told security in a video that has since gone viral.

According to one concertgoer, the situation saw "extremely aggressive" security personnel "putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move".

A TikTok user, Caitlin Gabell, has since come forward, claiming to be the girl Swift was defending.

She alleges a security guard was "harassing" her group.

"Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight," she said. "It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time, and he didn't want us to have fun."

Swift has not commented on the altercation.

