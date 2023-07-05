1h ago

'I f***ing dare you': Adele calls out new trend of concertgoers throwing objects onstage

  • Warning: This article contains strong language
  • During a recent concert, Adele made it very clear that she would not tolerate anything thrown on stage.
  • The Easy on Me commented after several performers had been targeted during their shows.
  • Lil Nas X became the latest artist to have an object thrown at them when a fan threw a sex toy on stage at the weekend.

Adele took a moment out of a concert during her Las Vegas residency to comment on the recent slew of incidences in which concertgoers threw objects onstage and, in some cases, injured the artists.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?" the Easy on Me singer first asked her audience. "People just throwing shit onstage. Have you seen them?"

Making it very clear that she will not tolerate anything thrown on stage, Adele then joked: 

"I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I'll fucking kill you."

Her commentary was made just as she fired a t-shirt into the audience, per E! News. "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people," she added. "It's a total reverse."

Adele addressed the new trend after several performers had been targeted during their shows.

In June, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were hit in the middle of their shows when fans threw objects onstage. Bebe suffered a black eye when a phone struck her in the face, while Kelsea was hit in the eye by a bracelet.

In an even stranger instance, a fan threw their mother's ashes onstage during Pink's performance at the British Summer Time Festival.

"I don't know how to feel about this," Pink said before she continued singing.

Lil Nas X became the latest artist to have an object thrown at them when a fan threw a sex toy on stage at the weekend.

According to USA Today, the Old Town Road artist dodged the object during his set at Lollapalooza Stockholm in Sweden. The music cut out, and the dancers looked confused as Lil Nas X picked the object up and asked who threw it.

