LISTEN | Tween singer Niamh Beatrix does SA proud with Die Heuwels Fantasties cover

Bronwyn McKay
Niamh Beatrix
Niamh Beatrix
Photo: YouTube/Niamh B.
  • South African singer Niamh Beatrix Smith has released her first cover single in tribute to her South African roots.
  • The 12-year-old, who relocated to Ireland, released a cover of Klein Tambotieboom, an Afrikaans song by South African band Die Heuwels Fantasties, in aid of Make-a-Wish Ireland.
  • And she got the band's stamp of approval, with lead singer, Pierre Greeff, sending her all the best in a video message.

South African singer Niamh Beatrix Smith has released her first cover single in tribute to her South African roots.

Niamh relocated to Ireland with her family four years ago and has been a growing success since the big move.

Earlier this week, the aspiring singer released her first single – a cover of Klein Tambotieboom, an Afrikaans song by South African band Die Heuwels Fantasties.

The cover was recorded and released in aid of her new fundraising campaign, Shine-from-Within, in partnership with Make-a-Wish Ireland.

"I'm very happy to be able to use what I love, to shine a light on the things that are important to me: family, community, music and children whose wishes carry a bit of extra stardust," Niamh said when launching the fundraiser on social media.

Listen to the cover HERE.

Before recording the cover, Niamh sought permission from Die Heuwels Fantasties. Lead singer Pierre Greeff gladly gave the band's stamp of approval in a video message shared on Instagram.

"I hear you're doing a fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Ireland. That is amazing. It's an awesome cause," Greeff said in the video. 

"This is just to say good luck with the recording of the cover. I look forward to hearing it. Klein Tambotieboom is going to be amazing when you sing it."

Watch the clip HERE.

READ NEXT | Meet the 12-year-old SA singer Niamh Beatrix Smith making waves in Ireland


