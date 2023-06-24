Matthew Mole battles 'weather and traffic' to film music video while skating down Table Mountain

Matthew Mole delivers fresh new energy with his music video for the latest single, See You Again .

South African Music Award winner Matthew Mole delivers fresh new energy with his music video for the latest single, See You Again.

Simple, light and filled with chilled vibes, the slow-mo, one-shot video shows the prolific indie-folk singer/songwriter taking in the morning light while cruising on a skateboard down a winding road on Table Mountain, Cape Town.

While breezing along with the stunning, wide-spanning vista on the horizon may sound like an idyllic way to make a music video, in truth, the JHB-based production team Sight Seekers battled weather, traffic and logistical difficulties to film it, per a press statement.

Recalling how they captured the slow-mo shot with real-time vocals, Mole says, "The track had to be played out the back of a car, sped up to sound like a chipmunk while I tried to keep up on a skateboard and avoid the traffic."

The video crew were at the mercy of Cape Town rains for most of the shoot but eventually found a moment when they could capture the video with one take.

The result? A beautifully personal, simple piece of art that aligns with the positive, sunny nature of the track.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

While the beat of the single will have Matthew Mole fans back on their feet and dancing, the message remains true to his usual modus operandi of spreading joy through song.



"The track speaks to the idea of perseverance and not giving up – something I had to learn a lot about before the song came out."

The singer added that the lyrics are, however, still relatable enough to be interpreted as a love song, landing just in the right place for fans to mould to their own situations.

