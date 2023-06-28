Meet the 12-year-old SA singer Niamh Beatrix Smith making waves in Ireland

Q&A | Niamh Beatrix Smith

When 12-year-old singer Niamh Beatrix Smith had to leave South Africa behind to move to Ireland four years ago, she found common ground in music - a sentiment made clear by her growing success since the big move.



Since arriving on the Emerald Isle, Niamh has earned South African colours for the performing arts, was awarded best junior overall vocalist at the Talent Africa Championships, represented Ireland in the Oscar Hammerstein International Musical Theatre Solo Finals, was selected for the children's choir in Irish Women and Harmony's Christmas Single, appeared on Donncha's Two Talented and performed a solo part in the 2020 Late Late Toy Show, an annual special edition of the Irish chat show The Late Late Show.

Photo: Supplied/Alda Smith

While still immensely proud of her South African roots, Niamh has continued to embrace the opportunities her life in Ireland has given her.



As she gears up to perform Klein Tambotieboom - an Afrikaans song by local band Die Heuwels Fantasties - at the South African Gathering event in her new home country, News24 took some time to get to know the 12-year-old up-and-coming singer.

You are performing at the South African Gathering Ireland on 8 July. Tell us about the event and whether you will be singing any South African music.

The South African Gathering Ireland is an annual event featuring live music where South African and Irish friends can enjoy South African foods, arts, and products. I will be performing Klein Tambotieboom by Die Heuwels Fantasties, who will coincidently be touring Ireland later this year.

Why did you choose that song specifically?

I wanted to sing something in Afrikaans as it's my home language. Klein Tambotieboom reminds me of my childhood in South Africa.

You've been selected out of thousands of children for the heats of a prestigious music programme in Ireland which will take place later this year, and your mom says you want to try out for The Voice Kids too. Isn't it a lot of pressure?

I've wanted to try out for a while, but my parents held me back, saying they would allow it if I still wanted to do it when I was 12.

I think it's important to sing for the right reasons and to use your gift to shine a light on the things you love, which, in my case, is music, family and children who need an extra helping hand. My parents also remind me that I am not my voice - that singing is just one small part of who I am, which helps with the pressure.

You also wrote a Christmas song. Can you share more about the song and why it is so close to your heart?

Yes, a friend of mind, Niamh Noade, who plays the harp, and I have written a Christmas song under the guidance of Irish singer-songwriter Luan Parle. We hope to record it in aid of Make-a-Wish Ireland before the end of the year. I have also set up a fundraiser for Make-a-Wish Ireland, Shine-from-within, to coincide with the song's release.

You are only 12 but have already achieved so much. How old were you when you started singing?

Oh, I've always sung. I would always sing instead of talk when I played with dolls, but I was extremely shy, so I never thought of singing in front of people. When I was about eight, a friend's mother heard me singing while we were playing karaoke at their house, and she told my mum that she should sign me up for singing lessons.

My mum enrolled me with Gerrida Dickanson, a vocal coach in Cape Town, and that's how I began. Gerrida still gives me voice lessons over Zoom, and I get support from leading international vocal coach Julie Miles and Irish singer-songwriter Janet Grogan.

Who are your music icons?

Adele. I love her voice, and I love that her songs tell stories. I also like Judy Garland, Eva Cassidy, Elvis Presley, and many other soul singers.

With a music career growing so quickly. Where do you see yourself in eight years, when you are 20?

I don't know where my music career will be when I'm 20, but I love working with children with special needs, and I hope to do that when I'm older - if my music forms part of that, it would be great!