Singing policeman Thapelo Molomo releases EP for his fans: 'Everybody is catered for, all in one'

Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo has released a new EP, Uyaphila.

Idols SA Uyaphila features a mix of Afro-pop, gospel and amapiano.

"Uyaphila is evidence that God is alive," Molomo tells News24. "Looking at my entire journey on Idols, God has been so faithful to me. He walked with me throughout the entire competition, as difficult and challenging as it was."

"I thought, let me dedicate this to Him and inspire others to put their foundation in Christ so His favour can follow them."

Speaking about the mix of musical genres on the EP, he said being in the singing competition made him stretch his musical ability and made him realise that his supporters loved him "for so many different reasons".

"Some loved me when I was delivering gospel, then I did amapiano at some point, and people enjoyed that," he said. "I did Afro-pop, and some people would call me a younger Ringo or a younger Vusi Nova, so I was making sure that I give them that offering. Everybody is catered for, all in one."

Molomo said he worked on the body of work with fellow Idols SA contestant Ty Loner, who made it to the competition's top four. He said he did this to allow him an opportunity to "kick-start" his career after leaving the competition.

The warrant officer returned to work at the Brits police station in December 2022 after taking leave to focus on the singing competition. He is a registered counsellor in the police's employee health and wellness department.



"It's been great juggling the two. I haven't really faced any challenges," Molomo said. "During the week, I'm at work and doing music on weekends."

Shortly after singing his way to the top and walking away with his R1 million cash prize, Molomo made headlines for selling eggs and atchar from the boot of his car. At the time, his supporters and the rest of the country thought he had run into financial problems.

"The whole idea behind that was reminding people that there's nothing wrong with selling eggs or atchar," he said. "It's part of hustling."

"Money doesn't have colour, and it doesn't matter where it comes from. It doesn't matter if I'd just won, a hustler must always hustle and see each space as an opportunity to generate income, and that's exactly what I did."

Looking toward his future, Molomo said his focus was on his work and career.

"It's just music and work; that's what I'm doing at the moment," he said. "But I am looking at other opportunities that I will discuss soon."

