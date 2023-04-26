1h ago

Taylor Swift fan killed by suspected drunk driver after leaving Eras tour concert

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

  • A Taylor Swift fan has died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while leaving an Eras Tour show in Houston, Texas.
  • According to local outlet KPRC, the 20-year-old fan was driving home with his sister when they ran into car issues on Saturday.
  • After getting out to push the car, he was hit by a driver who has since been charged with a DWI and failure to stop and render aid.

A Taylor Swift fan named Jacob Lewis, 20 has died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while leaving an Eras Tour show in Houston, Texas.

According to local outlet KPRC, Lewis was driving home with his sister April Bancroft when they ran into car issues on Saturday.

Per authorities, the 20-year-old was driving a Buick LaCrosse on the highway at around 01:15 when the "vehicle became disabled". Lewis got out of the car to push it and was hit by a man identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, driving a Volkswagen Beetle. According to a press release from Houston police, he died at the scene.

Lewis' dad Steve Lewis told KPRC that Hayes "stopped and got out and helped my daughter pull my son, pull Jacob from under his driver-side tire" before allegedly fleeing the scene. 

"Only after that did he get back in his car and drive off and leave."

In the wake of his death, Swift's fans have paid their respects with $13 donations – the singer's lucky number – to Lewis' GoFundMe page, E! News reports, in addition to sharing lyrics from her songs Long Live and Bigger Than the Whole Sky.

As of Wednesday morning, donations had surpassed $122 000.

"I cannot even describe the pain I feel at this moment for the loss of my brother," Lewis' sister wrote on Twitter

"We loved you so much @taylorswift13. Thank you for making this our last memory together #JacobLewis," she added alongside a video of the pair ahead of the show.

The driver has since been taken into custody and charged with a DWI and failure to stop and render aid.


