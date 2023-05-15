The Backstreet Boys are in SA! See what they are getting up to in Cape Town

The Backstreet Boys have touched down in South Africa.

The boyband landed in Cape Town at the weekend and has since watched a rugby match and visited Signal Hill.

The quintet are scheduled to perform two shows at GrandWest, Grand Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday before they head to Pretoria for another two shows on Friday and Saturday.

The Backstreet Boys have touched down in South Africa before their world tour shows.

The boyband – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson – landed in Cape Town at the weekend and are "starting to venture out" after catching up on some rest.

After arriving from Bahrain, their first stop was the Cape Town Stadium. They watched the Stormers beat Irish team Connacht 43–25, securing a spot in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final for the second consecutive year.

"Backstreet Boys - Welcome to South Africa. We are thrilled to have you," reads the caption of a clip shared to the Big Concerts Instagram account.

The entertainment agency also shared photos of the boy band arriving on Twitter.

One photo shows member Kevin Richardson walking from their private plane with his hair blowing in the wind. Another shows AJ McLean posing in front of the plane.

Everyboooooody... yeaaaahhhhh! Backstreets back, alright - #BackstreetBoys are here! ??????



Cape Town, 2 days to go!!!! ?



Cape Town info ??https://t.co/B8QGLgpypw

Pretoria info ?? https://t.co/756LyMgsJZ



???? The excitement is real!!! Are you ready?! ???? pic.twitter.com/Jp6QqcTs15 — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Nick Carter has shared moments of their travels in Cape Town so far on his personal social media accounts.



"Woke up in Cape Town, South Africa, refreshed and ready to see what's going on around town," he captioned a selfie from his room at the Mount Nelson hotel.

On Sunday, Carter and his fellow bandmates visited Signal Hill.

"First stop on our excursion is Signal Hill in Cape Town, South Africa. Extremely beautiful and takes your breath away."

Carter shared videos of their drive to the tourist attraction and information about where Signal Hill got its name. He also shared photos of the view from the hilltop.

See the videos HERE.

Starting to venture out in Cape Town South Africa. Stay tuned to my Instagram for pictures and videos of this beautiful city. #adventure #traveling #BackstreetBoys pic.twitter.com/GNIe3Viuk8 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 14, 2023

The Backstreet Boys are scheduled to perform two shows at GrandWest, Grand Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday before they head to Pretoria for another two shows on Friday and Saturday.



Click HERE for all the show info.

READ NEXT | Get warmed up for the Backstreet Boys with their top five most streamed songs in South Africa

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



