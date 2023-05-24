Rock queen Tina Turner dies aged 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland, according to Sky News.



She died after a long illness, the Telegraph reported.

She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017, the publication reported.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read the statement on the official Instagram page of the eight-time Grammy winner, who encountered fame first with husband Ike Turner, then as a wildly successful solo act after escaping the violent marriage.

Her career began in the 1950s and she went on to become one of the top recording artists of all time.

The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her former husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage.

Turner was honoured on the 40th anniversary, in 2022 of her hit song What's Love Got To Do With It with a Barbie doll created in her likeness.

"I am honoured to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey," she said at the time.

Her youngest son died months later. He was 62 years old.





Turner retired from performing after her last tour, which ended in 2009.

Turner, who was born in Tennessee, moved to Switzerland in 1995 to join her German-born record producer partner Erwin Bach, who she later married in 2013 and became a citizen in April of that year.







