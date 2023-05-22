2h ago

WATCH | The Taylor Swift fan who became a security guard when he didn't get tour tickets goes viral

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift.
As any true Swiftie would, Davis Perrigo, found a way to see Taylor Swift live when he didn't get tickets to her Eras World Tour.

Perrigo, an accountant, tells Nashville's News Channel 5, he became a security guard on the tour – and it clearly all worked out as he's since gone viral for singing along to the star's I Knew You Were Trouble.

He's since recalled the security team telling him he was "going too hard" and he "needed to take it down a notch", per People.

Perrigo says: "My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who's never been broken up with."

Moments from Taylor Swift's highly anticipated world tour, which comes amid her split from actor Joe Alwyn and rumoured romance with The 1975's Matty Healy, has continued to make headlines in recent weeks.

The latest saw Swift fiercely defend one of her ever-loyal fans mid-song when security seemingly interfered with them just "having a good time".

READ MORE | 'Hey! Stop!' says Taylor Swift mid-song as she defends fan from security in viral concert moment

  


