Westlife announces SA tour dates

Another of pop music's most influential boybands, Westlife, is coming to South Africa in 2023.
Big Concerts announced Monday that the boyband's Wild Dreams Tour kicks off on 1 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on 3 November at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.
Tickets go on sale at 09:00 on Friday, 12 May, exclusively from Ticketmaster.
The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 09;00 on Wednesday, 10 May and will run until 08:59 on Friday.
Westlife, the most successful Irish boyband, was formed in 1998 and consists of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily. The group rose to fame with their debut international self-titled studio album Westlife (1999).
Their greatest hits include Flying Without Wings, World Of Our Own, If I Let You Go, Uptown Girl, and Hello My Love.
Westlife SA tour info:
Cape Town
Date: 1 November 2023
Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest
Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster
Pretoria
Date: 3 November 2023
Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square
Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster