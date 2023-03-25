3h ago

A busy day two for the Belgian royals in SA following Ramaphosa's awkward welcome

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe visit the Skateistan's skate school on their state visit to South Africa,
Photo: Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images
  • King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's second day on their royal SA tour saw them visit Soweto, Kempton Park and more.
  • The Belgian royals spent their second day in Johannesburg following an all-too-awkward welcome when President Ramaphosa was quizzed about South Africa's non-aligned foreign policy on Ukraine.
  • Saturday will see the royals travel to Montague Gardens in Cape Town and visit the University of the Western Cape.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde had a busy second day of royal engagements in South Africa that began at the Emuseni Day Care Centre in Orlando East.

Her Majesty read to school children in Soweto as she learned more about the education system, while the King of the Belgians visited a new business hub for the diamond industry in the Gauteng Industrial Developmental Zone (GIDZ) where he spoke to young industry professionals about their vision and ambitions for the future.

They also spoke of sustainability – a key component Ramaphosa brought up Thursday as he welcomed the royals to South Africa before expanding on the importance of improving the relationship between the two countries at the Business Forum.

The royal tour didn't get off to the best start, however, after Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib quizzed Ramaphosa about South Africa's non-aligned foreign policy on Ukraine.

He promptly asked all media to leave.

Ramaphosa didn't tag along on any royal engagements Friday, however, as the king and queen ended their morning with a visit to the Hector Pieterson Museum.

They learned the museum was established in Soweto next to the spot where 12-year-old Hector Pieterson was shot and killed by apartheid police in 1976, and heard more about the anti-apartheid movement.

The day concluded with a visit to Skateistan's Skate School and the Beka Schréder factory, before the royals organised a jazz concert to express their gratitude.

On Saturday, the royals touchdown in Cape Town for royal engagements in Montague Gardens and at the University of the Western Cape.

Sunday will see them carry out activities in Philippi Village before making their way to the V&A Waterfront.

They'll end their visit Sunday evening at the Belgian residence in Newlands.  


