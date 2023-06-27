'A real gift, to me, to change my life': Sarah Ferguson opens up about secret cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson is speaking about the importance of early detection amid her cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, news broke the Duchess of York, who was formerly married to Prince Andrew, had undergone a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

On her podcast, the Duchess of York says: "I'm taking this as a real gift, to me, to change my life, to nurture myself."

Sarah Ferguson, the UK's Duchess of York, is opening up about her secret cancer battle.

On Sunday, news broke Fergie had undergone an operation and was in recovery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

"The duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good," a spokesperson said at the time.

Now on her Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah podcast, recorded one day before the successful mastectomy, she opens up about the diagnosis to co-host Sarah Thomas, telling her her sister, Jane, encouraged her to get tested.

Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, acknowledged: "It's easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,'" but spoke about the importance of getting tested – and early detection.

Before her diagnosis, the Duchess of York, whose father, Ronald Ferguson, died of prostate cancer, worked with many charities over the years, notably the Teenage Cancer Trust.

"I'm so grateful I've talked to so many sufferers with cancer that I can glean from them certain tips that can help me through this moment," she said.

She added:

"I'm taking this as a real gift, to me, to change my life, to nurture myself. I know. To stop trying to fix everyone else. I think, 'Are you gonna take yourself seriously now, Sarah?' I'm taking myself seriously. I'm going to understand it, get super fit, super strong, really understand what it was that caused this to come as a shadow. It was a shadow. Look at it straight on."

She continued: "And if I have to shout about this from the top of the mountains, then I'll shout about it. Because I think it's vital that we need to wake everybody up to go screen, not just breast cancer. I'm talking prostate and all the checks."

The Duchess of York is reportedly out of hospital and recuperating at home with her family.

