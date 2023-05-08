5h ago

Share

After a cold welcome, Prince Harry reportedly left UK immediately after coronation ceremony

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned at their coronation ceremony on Saturday, 6 May.
  • The coronation fell on the same day as Prince Archie's birthday, but Prince Harry attended nevertheless.
  • The Duke of Sussex left for the airport, however, immediately after the ceremony, and wasn't invited back to Buckingham Palace.

It was confirmed in April Prince Harry would attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, while his wife, Meghan Markle, would remain at home in the US.

The decision likely came as the coronation on 6 May corresponded with the couple's son, Prince Archie's birthday, and Page Six reported earlier in the week that the Duke of Sussex made "every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday".

Harry walked into London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and was seated alongside Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Princess Eugenie and Jac
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (front), Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Su
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Su
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry shared more about his close relationship with his cousin, but shared disparaging details about his father and brother, Prince William.

Saturday, it was clear that Spare had only worsened an already bad situation between Harry and the heir apparent.

Harry was seated two rows behind William at the coronation – and the two had no contact or conversation whatsoever.

According to People, Harry got into a car outside the abbey alone and left straight for Heathrow Airport. He was back in Los Angeles at 18:30 local time on Saturday after taking a British Airways flight.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children followed Charles and Camilla back to Buckingham Palace in a procession following the ceremony, where they were later seen waving from the balcony in a historic moment.

Per BBC, Harry was not invited back to stand alongside his family as King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted their subjects for the first time.   


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king charlesprince harryking charles iiiroyalscoronation of king charles iiiroyal news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

05 May

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
Binge Showmax Original thriller DAM»

05 May

Binge Showmax Original thriller DAM»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo