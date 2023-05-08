After a cold welcome, Prince Harry reportedly left UK immediately after coronation ceremony

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned at their coronation ceremony on Saturday, 6 May.

The coronation fell on the same day as Prince Archie's birthday, but Prince Harry attended nevertheless.

The Duke of Sussex left for the airport, however, immediately after the ceremony, and wasn't invited back to Buckingham Palace.

It was confirmed in April Prince Harry would attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, while his wife, Meghan Markle, would remain at home in the US.

The decision likely came as the coronation on 6 May corresponded with the couple's son, Prince Archie's birthday, and Page Six reported earlier in the week that the Duke of Sussex made "every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday".

Harry walked into London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and was seated alongside Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Photo: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In his memoir, Spare, Harry shared more about his close relationship with his cousin, but shared disparaging details about his father and brother, Prince William.



Saturday, it was clear that Spare had only worsened an already bad situation between Harry and the heir apparent.

Harry was seated two rows behind William at the coronation – and the two had no contact or conversation whatsoever.

According to People, Harry got into a car outside the abbey alone and left straight for Heathrow Airport. He was back in Los Angeles at 18:30 local time on Saturday after taking a British Airways flight.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children followed Charles and Camilla back to Buckingham Palace in a procession following the ceremony, where they were later seen waving from the balcony in a historic moment.

Per BBC, Harry was not invited back to stand alongside his family as King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted their subjects for the first time.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



