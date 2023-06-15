2h ago

Another royal baby is on the way as Bhutan's Queen Jetsun Pema announces pregnancy

Bronwyn McKay
King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan.
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

There's a royal baby on the way.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan announced Wednesday that they are expecting their third child.

"Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen are happy to share the news that Her Majesty is expecting their third child, due in early autumn," the Instagram announcement shared by both the King and Queen read. "Their majesties wish to thank everyone for their continued good wishes and prayers."

The king and queen are already parents to two young sons — Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, 7, who is also known as the Dragon Prince as his father's heir, and Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, 3, who is known as Prince Gyalsey Ugyen.

Queen Jetsun Pema, 33, and King Jigme Khesar, 43, wed in October 2011.

Nicknamed the "Will and Kate of the Himalayas," the couple carries out similar ceremonial roles and diplomatic duties.

The royal couple recently attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on 6 May.

Queen Jetsun Pema also attended the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan to Rajwa Alseif earlier this month with her sister-in-law, Princess Euphelma of Bhutan.

