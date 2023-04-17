3h ago

Danish queen appears for 83rd birthday after back surgery

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
Photo: Getty Images
  • It's back to work for Queen Margrethe II of Denmark following back surgery.
  • In February, the queen had "extensive surgery" as a result of "problems with her back", the palace announced.
  • Sunday, the queen waved to the crowds as she celebrated her 83rd birthday with the royal family. All were in attendance despite last year's royal row, which saw the queen strip four of her grandhchildren of royal titles.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II on Sunday appeared in public to celebrate her 83rd birthday, as she was due to officially resume her royal duties following back surgery in late February.

Accompanied by the royal family, the queen waved at the crowd from the balcony of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

"Let us now shout ten cheers for Denmark. Long live Denmark," the queen told the large crowd that had gathered outside the palace.

Danish media reported that the public greeting was the first appearance with the whole royal family gathered after the queen stripped the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, of their royal titles.

Prince Joachim publicly expressed his frustration with the decision and the sovereign apologised, but did not change it.

A polyglot known for her sharp wit and chain smoking, Margrethe ascended to the throne in January 1972 and became Europe's longest serving head of state, and the world's second longest reigning monarch, when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

In February, the royal court announced that the queen would "undergo extensive surgery" as a result of "problems with her back" and that Crown Prince Frederik would handle the royal duties while she recovered.

In March, the court announced that she would be officially resuming those duties as she celebrated her 83rd birthday.

"The queen's rehabilitation is going well, but there will still be a number of major tasks that the queen will not be able to complete as planned in the coming months," the court said in a statement.


