Did President Biden break royal protocol when meeting King Charles? The palace responds

King Charles welcomed US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for their first formal meeting of his royal reign on Monday.



Upon Biden's arrival, the king and the president shook hands, watched both national anthems be played and inspected the Welsh Guards.

At first glance, the visit appears to have been a success; however, there was some speculation that Biden broke royal protocol during his time with King Charles.

News of the meeting between King Charles, 74, and Biden, 80, was first announced by Buckingham Palace on 2 July.

The White House also released a statement: "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom, for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."

While Biden's trip is not a full-blown state visit, it is important as the two heads of state got to know each other better and discussed a matter close to both their hearts — climate change.

Inside the royal residence's Green Drawing Room, King Charles and President Biden were briefed on the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum's discussions about how to better encourage big business and private finance to help counter the climate crisis.

At first glance, the visit appears to have been a success. However, shortly after photos and videos of the pair meeting were published, there was some speculation that Biden broke royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles' during their exchange.

A Buckingham Palace source quickly dispelled the speculation, confirming that King Charles was "entirely comfortable" with the exchange.



"What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source told People.

The source added that, despite some claims to the contrary, it was in keeping with the correct protocol that the president walked in front of the king during the inspection of the Guard of Honour.

