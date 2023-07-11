2h ago

Did President Biden break royal protocol when meeting King Charles? The palace responds

Bronwyn McKay
  • King Charles welcomed US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for their first formal meeting of his royal reign on Monday.
  • Upon Biden's arrival, the king and the president shook hands, watched both national anthems be played and inspected the Welsh Guards.
  • At first glance, the visit appears to have been a success; however, there was some speculation that Biden broke royal protocol during his time with King Charles.

King Charles welcomed US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for their first formal meeting of his royal reign on Monday.

News of the meeting between King Charles, 74, and Biden, 80, was first announced by Buckingham Palace on 2 July.

The White House also released a statement: "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom, for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."

Upon Biden's arrival, the king and the president shook hands and watched as the US national anthem was played, followed by the UK anthem. They then inspected the Welsh Guards.

While Biden's trip is not a full-blown state visit, it is important as the two heads of state got to know each other better and discussed a matter close to both their hearts — climate change.

Inside the royal residence's Green Drawing Room, King Charles and President Biden were briefed on the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum's discussions about how to better encourage big business and private finance to help counter the climate crisis.

King Charles III shakes hands with US President Jo
King Charles III shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a ceremony before their meeting at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III receives the President of the Uni
King Charles III receives the President of the United States Joe Biden at the dais in the Quadrangle before inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden review
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden review a guard of honour at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden arrive
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden arrive to meet participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation forum in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose i
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle.

At first glance, the visit appears to have been a success. However, shortly after photos and videos of the pair meeting were published, there was some speculation that Biden broke royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles' during their exchange.

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden attend
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden attend a welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III shakes hands with US President Jo
King Charles III shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a ceremony before their meeting at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace source quickly dispelled the speculation, confirming that King Charles was "entirely comfortable" with the exchange.

"What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source told People.

The source added that, despite some claims to the contrary, it was in keeping with the correct protocol that the president walked in front of the king during the inspection of the Guard of Honour.

READ NEXT | Bucking(ham) the system: 8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the British royals


