'Do you mind?': Queen Elizabeth tells photographers to move in cheeky resurfaced video

Bronwyn McKay
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
  • A resurfaced video shows Queen Elizabeth II's cheeky personality many people had come to know and love.
  • In the viral 1988 clip, Queen Elizabeth shoo's photographers out of her way as she watches Prince Philip compete in carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
  • This is not the first resurfaced video of a royal to recently go viral, as a clip of the Princess of Wales singing in a school play made the rounds last week.

A resurfaced video shows Queen Elizabeth II's cheeky personality many people had come to know and love. 

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok by The Royal Watcher, Queen Elizabeth watches from the sidelines as her husband, Prince Philip, competes in carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1988. However, the photographers trying to capture snapshots of her were blocking her view.

"Do you mind?" Elizabeth can be heard saying, moving her arms to shoo the photographers out of her way before crossing her arms. Off to the side, her sister, Princess Margaret, gives a slight smirk.

Watch the clip HERE.

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tart
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tartan skirt, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1988.

While Queen Elizabeth — who died on 8 September at age 96 – is remembered as the epitome of steadfast and stoic, those who knew her best have said she also had a bubblier side behind the scenes.

Queen Elizabeth "is much livelier in private than what the public sees," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, previously told People.

Prince Harry has commented on her sense of humour. Remembering his grandmother following her death, Harry said in a statement, "I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humour and quick wit."

This is not the first resurfaced video of a royal to recently go viral. 

Last week, a clip of the Princess of Wales singing Wouldn't It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady in the lead role of Eliza Doolittle for a school play resurfaced on social media.

