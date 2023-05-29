FBI shares recently declassified documents revealing plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II

Recently declassified documents reveals an attempt on Queen Elizabeth II's life in 1983.

The queen arrived in the US on the Royal Yacht Britannia, but an IRA sympathiser had been planning to drop "some object off the Golden Gate Bridge when it sails underneath".

The queen's visit wrapped "without incident", but it wouldn't be the last attempt on her life.

The monarch, who died of old age in September 2022, was on a visit to California in the US in 1983.

Accompanied by Prince Philip, and upon an invitation from President Ronald Reagan, the couple spent a week in the sunshine state.

However, per the documents, authorities were aware of an alleged sympathiser of the Irish Republican Army who threatened the queen's life just weeks before.

The queen's visit to the US came amid conflict in Northern Ireland as it grappled with staying within the UK or joining the Republic of Ireland, BBC reports.

Armed groups from both sides, such as the IRA, carried out bombings and shootings, while the British troops were sent to Northern Ireland.

The Troubles, as the war was referred to, lasted around 30 years, and more than 3 500 people died.

In the FBI documents, the alleged IRA sympathiser was at the Dovre Club (a bar, known to be a "republican bar", more specifically, frequented by sympathisers of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (PIRA), when he expressed he wanted to kill the queen after his daughter "had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet".

"This man additionally claimed he was going to attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth and would do this either by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge when it [presumably the Royal Yacht Britannia the queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrived with on 26 February 1983] sails underneath or would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National Park."

Per People, who saw the documents, the queen's visit wrapped "without incident", and she reigned for four more decades despite the many attempts on her life since.

One year before her death, a man carrying a crossbow got onto the grounds of Windsor Castle and attempted to take the queen out; in February, he pleaded guilty to treason.

