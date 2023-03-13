GALLERY | Jordan's Princess Iman marries in lavish ceremony

Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
- Jordan's Princess Iman has married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.
- Iman is the daughter of King Abdullah and his wife, Queen Rania, while her groom is a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family.
- Taking to social media, Queen Rania wrote to her daughter: "Your smile has always been a gift of love that I've cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"
Jordan's King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania's eldest daughter Princess Iman on Sunday married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in a private ceremony attended by some Gulf royals and family friends.
The princess, 26, and the groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, both read a verse from the Quran after signing the marriage document in front of the monarch in parts of the ceremony shown live on state television.
Earlier, Princess Iman, wearing a white dress with a long train and lace-cuffed sleeves with a diamond tiara, was escorted through the palace gardens by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, her eldest brother.
Princess Iman and her brother Crown Prince Hussein at the Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Princess Iman and her brother Crown Prince Hussein at the Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
King Abdullah kisses his daughter, Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II, as she marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Queen Rania hugs her daughter, Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II, as she marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Princess Iman marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Princess Iman marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Princess Iman marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Princess Iman marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
Princess Iman marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
King Abdullah, Princess Iman, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis and Queen Rania at the Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
"Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I've cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!" her mother, Queen Rania, posted on social media.
The engagement of Iman to Thermiotis, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, into a Greek family, had been announced last summer, but the date of the marriage was set only last week.
King Abdullah's eldest son Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Seif on 1 June.
The Hashemite ruling monarchy enjoys solid support in a kingdom that has escaped relatively unscathed the upheaval that has swept the Middle East.
Newsletter
Daily
Entertainment Flash
A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.
Sign up
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.