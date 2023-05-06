GALLERY | King Charles III's coronation

Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday at Britain's first coronation for 70 years, during a ceremony steeped in a millennium of ritual and spectacle.
After a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey.
At 12:02pm (1102 GMT), Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid-gold St Edward's Crown on Charles's head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch's authority.
Welby also crowned Charles's wife, Queen Camilla, 75.
Britain's King Charles III travels with Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (not pictured) begin their journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, in the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of their coronations.
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort waves from the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, during the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, for his coronation.
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort stand after entering Westminster Abbey through the Great West Door.
Britain's King Charles III kisses the Holy Bible during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
(From L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Britain's Prince George of Wales (center) attends the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
Prince George of Wales (L), one of four Pages of Honour, arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Britain's Prince George of Wales holds the robe of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
Britain's King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Britain's Camilla sits wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain's King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony.
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.
Queen Camilla, wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.
Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles III travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, built in 1762, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales travel back to Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Queen Camilla receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London.
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain's Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations.
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London.
Britain's Princess Anne (C), Princess Royal takes part in a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, in London, following the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla.
Photo: Andrew Milligan/AFP
Members of the armed forces raise their headgear at Buckingham Palace as they give Britain's King Charles III three cheers after his coronation.
Photo: Peter Dejong/AFP
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre left) looks on as Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain's Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown wave on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP