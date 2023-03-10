1h ago

Share

King Charles confers Duke of Edinburgh title upon Prince Edward

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince Edward.
Prince Edward.
Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After months of speculation, King Charles, who would've inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh, along with all his father's other titles after Prince Philip died in April 2021, has bestowed the honour onto his brother, Prince Edward.

When Charles became king, the Prince of Wales title was inherit by the heir apparent, Prince William, while the title of Duke of Edinburgh reverted to the crown and become crown property.

"His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar," Buckingham Palace has since said in new statement.

The honour comes as Edward celebrates his 59th birthday on 10 March.

The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947 upon his marriage to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022. Elizabeth held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh – which Sophie, Edward's wife, will now take on – before acceding the throne.

"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential," the statement from the palace ends.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king charlesprince edwardroyal newsroyals
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»

4h ago

It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»
The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»

4h ago

The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

4h ago

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»

07 Mar

Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo