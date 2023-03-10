King Charles confers Duke of Edinburgh title upon Prince Edward

After months of speculation, King Charles, who would've inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh, along with all his father's other titles after Prince Philip died in April 2021, has bestowed the honour onto his brother, Prince Edward.



When Charles became king, the Prince of Wales title was inherit by the heir apparent, Prince William, while the title of Duke of Edinburgh reverted to the crown and become crown property.

"His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar," Buckingham Palace has since said in new statement.

The honour comes as Edward celebrates his 59th birthday on 10 March.

?? Wishing the new Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy Birthday today!



The King has conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday.



??https://t.co/Yxe8lDc3pe pic.twitter.com/EGQcqrTcKx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2023

The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947 upon his marriage to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022. Elizabeth held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh – which Sophie, Edward's wife, will now take on – before acceding the throne.



"The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential," the statement from the palace ends.

