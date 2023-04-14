King Charles III, Elon Musk and Doja Cat make TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

King Charles III's has made TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Also on the list are actors Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Coolidge and Angela Bassett, as well as Doja Cat and Elon Musk.

British Vogue editor-in-chief and Vogue European editorial director Edward Enninful says of the king ahead of his 6 May coronation: "The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times."

Also making the list are actors Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Wong, Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan and Pedro Pascal, as well as Doja Cat, Salman Rushdie, Elon Musk, Beyoncé, Lionel Messi and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

"As a man, the King is not always who people expect him to be. He is charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease," says Enninful, British Vogue editor-in-chief and Vogue European editorial director.

Enninful speaks of seeing Charles' work through the Prince's Trust that "began to put our friends and family into steady employment, its outreach programs inspired many of us and instilled confidence".

"I didn't realise then just how close our now King was to all of this," he says. "His love for the environment is well documented," comments Enninful, "but his love for his subjects burns even brighter."

"The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times. It is a delicate balance and a rare ability. I am excited to see him carry his passions with him into a whole new era."

Charles will be crowned on 6 May at London's Westminster Abbey. Coronation celebrations will be held over three days starting on the Saturday.

The three-day weekend will also include a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch", and volunteering initiatives.

The latest news from the palace revealed Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, though Meghan Markle will remain in California.

