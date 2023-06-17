3h ago

PHOTOS | First Trooping the Colour parade for Britain's King Charles

King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
EVENT: Trooping the Colour 2023

Britain's King Charles III Charles took part in his annual birthday parade on horseback on Saturday, the first time the monarch has ridden at the event since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade marks the British sovereign's official birthday.

The colourful display of regimental precision and pageantry is the first of 74-year-old Charles's reign.

Charles's actual birthday is on 14 November but British sovereigns celebrate twice - once in private and again in public.

The June parade tradition began in 1748 under King George II, who wanted a celebration in better summer weather, as his own birthday was on 30 October.

The televised event began with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in central London.

Some 1400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses are taking part, led in the parade by Juno, a 10-year-old shire mare, alongside three other Drum Horses - Perseus, Atlas and Apollo.

Drum Horses are the most senior animals in the army and hold the rank of major. They are traditionally named after figures from Greek mythology.

The minutely choreographed event has its origins in the display of colours or flags of different regiments to allow their soldiers to identify them in battle.

The 1st Battalion Welsh Guards will troop, or parade, their colour up and down the ranks this year.

ALSO READ | Soldiering on: Guard faints but keeps playing trombone during Trooping the Colour rehearsals

Highs of 25 degrees Celsius were forecast, but troops likely felt hotter in their ceremonial black bearskin hats and thick red tunics.

Charles was be joined on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, his brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and sister Anne, the Princess Royal.

William inspected troops from the Household Division group of senior regiments last weekend, and the high temperatures saw several soldiers faint.

As Prince of Wales, William is honorary colonel of the Welsh Guards.

After inspecting the troops and taking a royal salute, Charles - who as head of state is commander-in-chief of the armed forces - led soldiers back to the palace.

He joined other senior members of the royal family to watch a fly-past of some 70 military aircraft over the British capital, after a 41-gun salute from nearby Green Park.

Bad weather cut short a planned fly-past at Charles's coronation on 6 May.

The late Queen Elizabeth last rode her horse Burmese, a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at the parade in the mid-1980s.

After the horse, which she rode for 18 years, was retired in 1986 she decided to use a carriage for Trooping the Colour.

Last year's parade was the last for the late queen, and formed part of four days of events to mark her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

It was one of her final public appearances before her death, aged 96, in September. 

PHOTO GALLERY:

Members of the Household Cavalry on The Mall before the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte depart Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal depart Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Carriages depart Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales.(Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage as they take part in the Royal Procession as it returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday 17 June 2023. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles III. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Members of the Household Division during the Troop
ALSO READ | Vogue's Anna Wintour honoured by King Charles


