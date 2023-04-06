King Charles III's coronation: What we know with one month to go

King Charles III will be crowned in exactly a month on 6 May.

Charles became king when Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in September 2022, ending her record-breaking 70-year reign.

Charles' coronation celebrations will stretch over three days, including the formal crowning, a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch", and a volunteering initiative.

With around a month until King Charles III's coronation, plans are at an advanced stage to mark his historic accession to the throne - Britain's first in seven decades.

Charles, 74, immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 last September, ending her record-breaking 70-year reign following a period of declining health.

But a British monarch's coronation traditionally takes place some months later, after national and royal mourning as well as intense preparation.

Three-day celebration

The early May coronation weekend will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative, as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions.

The three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events have been heralded by Buckingham Palace as a chance for "people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion".

It will begin with Charles' formal crowning at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, in a tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The next day will then see a "special coronation concert" staged at Windsor Castle, west of London, to be produced and broadcast live by the BBC and featuring "global music icons and contemporary stars," the palace has said.

Also on 7 May, neighbours and communities will be invited to host thousands of "coronation big lunches", billed as a "nationwide act of celebration and friendship".

The final part of coronation weekend, dubbed "the big help out", will be held on Monday, 8 May - designated a UK public holiday this year.

Organised by community forums and various faith groups, it will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation".

South Africa's Pretty Yende will perform at the coronation at the request of Charles himself.

"The music is what I know, I dwell in, and I'm very grateful to have this opportunity to share it with so many souls. Even if, maybe, I'm gone and forgotten in some years, generations upon generations, when they look back at that time on the 6th of May, there will be the name of this little girl from Piet Retief written in the history books." -- Pretty Yende tells News24 of performing at the coronation of King Charles III

READ MORE | 'The little girl from Piet Retief making history': SA's Pretty Yende on performing at Charles' coronation

Scaled-down ceremony

In another sign of Charles' eagerness for a streamlined monarchy, his coronation ceremony will be shorter and less elaborate than the one staged for his late mother in 1953.

Then, proceedings lasted almost three hours, drew 8 251 official guests crammed into temporary tiers and included representatives from 129 nations and territories.

Instead, the palace confirmed Tuesday it will be inviting a mere 2 000 guests, while the service is set to last around an hour.

Alongside releasing a new photograph of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla taken last month, Buckingham Palace also unveiled the formal invitation to be dispatched "in due course".

Designed by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson, it features the motif of "the Green Man", an ancient figure from British folklore, "symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign," the palace noted.

Alongside the photograph, the invitation for the Coronation and the details of the eight Pages of Honour that will attend Their Majesties at Westminster Abbey have also been revealed:



?? https://t.co/NtZk0rB233 pic.twitter.com/dTASYWfAZ0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2023

Guest list

Set to be watched worldwide, various global dignitaries, including political leaders, heads of state and other monarchs and civil society representatives, will be in attendance.

The palace is yet to release a list of those invited.

Britain's royal family will obviously be well represented.

The palace also announced Tuesday that Charles' eldest grandson Prince George - Prince William and wife Kate's nine-year-old son - will be one of four Pages of Honour for the king.

Meanwhile, some foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco and Prince Fumihito and his wife Kiko of Japan, have confirmed their attendance.

Several European leaders are expected, and the United States will be represented by First Lady Jill Biden but without her husband, according to reports.

Among the members of the public invited is a teenager who has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a hospice by camping in his garden every night for three years.





Harry and Meghan?

Suspense remains around whether Prince Harry and wife Meghan will travel from their US home to be at the coronation.

The controversial California-based couple are increasingly estranged from the rest of the British monarchy after giving a series of incendiary interviews criticising aspects of the institution.

Harry also published an autobiography earlier this year, which, like a prior Netflix docuseries made with his wife, revealed deep rifts within the family.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed last month that they have been invited but would not say if they had agreed to attend.

Talks are taking place with the palace about their roles and over security, according to British media.

Photo: Gareth Fuller- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla

Queen Camilla will also be formally crowned on 6 May - wearing Queen Mary's Crown. More than a century old, it was commissioned by Queen Mary for her 1911 coronation alongside King George V.

Charles will wear the St Edward's Crown.

ALSO READ | With Cullinan diamonds mined in SA, palace to modify Queen Mary's Crown for Camilla

Camilla's family, through her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, will also be involved, with three of her five grandchildren and a great-nephew serving as her Pages of Honour at the service.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



