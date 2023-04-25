King Charles III's coronation: Who will be there, and who won't

The coronation of King Charles III will be attended by a reported 2 000 people - a fraction of the more than 8 000 guests who crammed into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's crowning in 1953.

We take a look at prominent figures who are expected to attend the historical event, and those who weren't invited or who have opted to stay home.

In attendance will be Prince Harry, while his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay home in California to celebrate their son Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Here's what we know about who is expected to be there and who's not:

Turning up

Prince Harry, estranged from most members of his family after quitting royal duties and airing his grievances in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and in his memoir Spare, confirmed he will attend after months of reported negotiations with Buckingham Palace.

World leaders - including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen - will also attend.



UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, along with members of the cabinet will be present, while US President Joe Biden announced earlier this month First Lady Jill Biden would attend the upcoming event.

Hundreds of community heroes honoured by the monarchy - including English schoolboy Max Woosey who slept in a tent in his garden for three years to raise money for charity, and Richard Thomas who delivered 10 000 prescriptions to people during the Covid-19 lockdown - have also been invited to attend, along with 400 youngsters from organisations supported by the royal family.

Royals from around the world - including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan - were also invited.

Rounding out the 2 000 guests invited will be around 80 members of the lower and upper houses of the UK parliament, as well as Queen Camilla's children - food writer Tom Parker Bowles and art curator Laura Lopes.

Staying away or not invited

As mentioned, Biden will be represented by his wife. UK and US officials said this was in line with precedent and no president had ever attended a British sovereign's coronation.

The White House insisted the no-show by Biden, who is famously proud of his Irish roots, "is not a snub", adding the president and the king enjoyed a "good relationship" and Biden had already accepted Charles' invitation for a state visit to the UK, which would take place at a later date.

While Prince Harry will attend, he will not be accompanied by Meghan, who will stay at home in California with their two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, whose fourth birthday falls on the day of the coronation.

Meghan addressed speculation behind her decision not to attend the king's upcoming coronation after The Telegraph on Friday reported her absence was due to an alleged correspondence between Charles and Meghan two years ago.

Most of Britain's 24 non-royal dukes will also be absent. The aristocrats normally attend in coronation robes and coronets but appear to have lost out due to Charles' reported wish for the invitation list to be "meritocratic not aristocratic".

The Duke of Rutland told the Daily Mail he was disappointed as it had been "families like mine that have supported the royal family over 1 000 years".

While Sunak and Murty will be in attendance, other members of parliament have not been allowed to bring spouses or partners.

Sarah Ferguson – the ex-wife of the king's brother, Prince Andrew, who still lives with him on the royal family's Windsor estate - will not attend the coronation ceremony, however, YOU magazine previously reported she had been invited as a VIP guest to the coronation concert that will take place on the lawns of Windsor Castle on Sunday, 7 May.

Lady Pamela Mountbatten - the 94-year-old daughter of Charles' great uncle and mentor, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, and one of only two surviving bridesmaids from Queen Elizabeth II's 1947 wedding - will also not be in attendance.



In a lengthy Instagram post, her daughter, India Hicks, said she had been contacted by a royal aide, who apologised on behalf of the king, for not inviting Lady Pamela.

"One of the king's personal secretaires was passing on a message from the king," Hicks wrote. "They explained that this coronation was to be very different to the queen's, 8 000 guests would be whittled down to 1 000, alleviating the burden on the state."

The king was sending his great love and apologies, he was offending many family and friends with the reduced list. My mother was not offended at all. 'How very, very sensible', she said. Invitations based on meritocracy not aristocracy. 'I am going to follow with great interest the events of this new reign'.

The explanation for whittling down the number of guests came in conjunction with reports that more than half of British people do not want the upcoming coronation of King Charles III to be funded by taxpayers.

