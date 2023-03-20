3h ago

King Charles remembers Queen Elizabeth on first UK Mother's Day since her death

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, supports Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in Scotland.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, supports Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in Scotland.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

King Charles gave a special shout-out to his mom and the UK's longest-reigning monarch on the first UK Mother's Day since her death last September. 

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."

Alongside the message was a photo of Queen Elizabeth holding King Charles as a baby. A second photo shows Queen Camilla and her mother, Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

The post from the British royals comes as Charles and Camilla continue to prepare for the king's coronation in May. 

A new royal website was launched to keep members of the public informed about planned festivities; however, it is the guestlist that most are interested in. 

Earlier this month, News24 reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been formally invited to the landmark event; however, "an immediate decision on whether [they] will attend will not be disclosed at this time," a representative for the couple said.

Interest in their attendance specifically comes as Harry's relationship with his father, brother Prince William and the rest of the family becomes increasingly estranged after he exposed the extent of their fractured relations in a book, Netflix documentary and numerous interviews.

READ NEXT | Oprah weighs in on whether Prince Harry and Meghan should attend the king's coronation 


king charlesqueen elizabethroyal newsroyals
