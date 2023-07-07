Man handcuffs himself to Buckingham Palace gates; threatens to 'harm himself'

Police responded after a man handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla's official royal residence in London.

According to updates on Twitter, the man approached the gates late afternoon on Thursday and was only removed in the early hours of Friday morning.



Charles and Camilla were not in residence when the incident occurred. They are currently in Scotland.

Police responded after a man handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla's official royal residence in London.



The City of Westminster Police broke down the developing situation on Twitter on Thursday.



"At around 17:23hrs a man approached the gates of #BuckinghamPalace & handcuffed himself to them," the first tweet reads. "Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself."



In a second tweet, the police said they attempted to "bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare".

2/2 - LAS are also on scene.



Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) July 6, 2023

According to the BBC, Met Police officers cleared the area to address the situation.

MPS Westminster tweeted an update early on Friday morning, saying that the man had been arrested "on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon".



"He was taken to a south London hospital to be assessed before being taken into custody."

#UPDATE | At around 01:00hrs on Friday, 7 July, the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.



He was taken to a south London hospital to be assessed before being taken into custody. https://t.co/iOOyt0Ew4f — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) July 7, 2023

Charles and Camilla were not in residence when the incident occurred. They are currently in Scotland.



The king and queen continue Queen Elizabeth's tradition of spending a special week in Scotland each summer, highlighted by a coronation celebration on Wednesday.



GALLERY | King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate second coronation in Scotland



On Thursday, the royal couple made a slew of engagements with back-to-back visits to tour The Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, Lochcarron of Scotland tartan production hub in Selkirk and explore the marketplace in the royal burgh.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



