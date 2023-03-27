Palace shuts down 'malicious rumours' of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's split

A spokesperson for Monaco's royal palace has shut down the "malicious rumours" of a royal split between Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

They called a French magazine's report on the couple's split "totally unfounded".

Rumours of a split have plagued the couple for years, with Prince Albert himself addressing the rumours in 2021 amid Princess Charlene's extended stay and recovery in South Africa.

The palace is once again having to shut down rumours of a royal split between Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

The rumours have been a long time coming and made its way around again amid Princess Charlene's lengthy stay in South Africa after falling ill in 2021.

Now, per Town & Country, after a report by French magazine Royauté claimed the royal couple is in the process of a separation a spokesperson for Monaco's palace tells People they are simply "malicious rumours" and "totally unfounded".

"The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with."

In 2021, months into Charlene's recovery, Prince Albert himself broke his silence, "appalled" by the rumours of his marital woes leading to Charlene extending her stay in SA.

"She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else... She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated," he said.

About the rumours, he added: "I was concentrating on taking care of the kids. And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time."

He continued: "Of course it [the rumours] affects her, of course it affects me."

In her latest interview, the former Olympic swimmer shared an update, telling Monaco-Matin: "I feel so much better today than I have in recent years."

"I feel less pain and much more energy."

She added: "I continue to recover, to rebalance myself. It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."

