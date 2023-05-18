1h ago

Paparazzi agency on Harry and Meghan car chase: 'They had no intention of causing any distress'

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • Paparazzi photo agency Backgrid responded to claims that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mom, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" by photographers.
  • "They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras," the statement reads.
  • Since the incident, the royal family have declined to comment after several accounts of the events that transpired have emerged.

Paparazzi photo agency Backgrid has released a statement, responding to claims that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mom, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" by paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York.

Following the news, which comes amid Prince Harry's ongoing battle with the press over phone hacking, several accounts have emerged of the events that transpired the evening before.

In a lengthy statement, Backgrid USA Inc. shared details of the incident on behalf of the photographers involved. 

"We want to clarify that we received photos and videos of last night's events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was on a bicycle. It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," the statement said. 

The statement claims that the freelance contributors "were covering the couple's stay in New York City, including the possibility of a dinner after an award ceremony".

"They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras. A few of the photos even show Meghan Markle smiling inside a cab. The photographers report that one of the four SUVs from Prince Harry's security escort was driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless."

The company also adamantly denied the Duke and Duchess' spokesperson's claim that they were being followed by "highly aggressive paparazzi" and added: "According to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident." 

"The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point," Backgrid said.

Since the incident, the royal family have declined to comment, per royal reporter and the Sussexes biographer, Omid Scobie. Scobie added that the royal family had not contacted the Sussexes either.

Nevertheless, the couple's account of what happened sounds eerily similar to the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

OPINION | Did he call it? How a triggering car chase solidified Harry's fight against the press 


