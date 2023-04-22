5h ago

Photo of Queen Elizabeth taken by Kate released to commemorate her birthday

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht


  • The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth and some of her grand and great-grandchildren.
  • The photo was takes at Balmoral last year by the Duchess of Cambridge.
  • "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday," reads the caption on Instagram.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remembered Queen Elizabeth on her birthday.

To commemorate what would have been the Queen's 97th birthday, the royal couple shared a never-before-seen photo, taken by Kate, of the monarch.

"Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer," reads the caption on Instagram.

An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Pala
An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace and taken by Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, to mark what would have been the 97th birthday of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II on April 21, 2023.


In the photo with Her Majesty are: (back row L-R) Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, the children of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. (Middle row L-R) Lena Tindall (whose mom is Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter), Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Isla Phillips (whose dad is Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son), and Prince Louis of Wales. (Front row L-R) Lena's sibling Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Isla's sister Savannah Phillips.

The official Royal Family Instagram account also paid tribute to the queen: "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday.

"When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne.

When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain's longest reigning monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated two birthdays, her actual one on 21 April and her official birthday for the nation on another day in June.


