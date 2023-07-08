6h ago

PHOTOS | Kate and William share rare PDA moment at a polo match

Bronwyn McKay
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the prize giving following the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton proved she is Prince William's biggest supporter.

Fresh off their trip to Scotland, the Prince and Princess of Wales displayed a rare moment of PDA at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club on Thursday.

William rode in the charity event for the US Polo Association, scoring to tie the game at 2-2 before pushing forward to secure the prize-winning point.

Kate watched her man from the sidelines while sipping on a glass of champagne before celebrating with William and his team at the prize giving. 

Photographers captured the prince and princess embracing each other with a kiss on each cheek.

SEE PHOTOS HERE:

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, P
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales gives thumbs up to Prince William, Prince of Wales as he plays in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Lee Thompson (Communications Secretary to Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales) attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023.

Per People, the 2023 Royal Charity Polo Day raised over $1.2 million for causes close to William and Kate's hearts this year.

The beneficiaries of the funds raised at the event were Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children's Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessitie.

The royal couple's day out comes after they supported King Charles and Queen Camilla at a second coronation ceremony in Scotland on Tuesday.

GALLERY | King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate second coronation in Scotland 


