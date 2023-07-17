PHOTOS | Princess Charlotte makes her Wimbledon debut

The Men's Singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday was attended by royalty and a host of Hollywood stars.



News24 reports that 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz clinched his maiden Wimbledon title with an epic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic.

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales and her older brother Prince George. George made his Wimbledon debut at the finals last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the trophy to Alcaraz.

Alcaraz also had royal support from HRH King Felipe VI of Spain, who watched the match from the Royal Box. According to Royal Central, the Spanish Royal Household was the first to congratulate the newly minted number one seed via social media, "playing like a number one, that's how you become champion of Wimbledon."



The publication reports that Alcaraz thanked the monarch for attending and even joked that he wanted the King to attend more of his matches as he played in front of him twice and won both times.

Other famous faces seated in the royal box and among the crowds included Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Bailey, Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton, Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Guy Ritchie, Emma Watson, Nick Jonas and Idris Elba.



