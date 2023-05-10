PHOTOS | Princess Kate stuns in powder blue as she hosts garden party with William

William and Kate are stepping up and stepping forward as they take their place as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.



The royal couple hosted a garden party on Tuesday after coronation celebrations across the UK wrapped up on Monday.

The party was hosted at Buckingham Palace as a follow-up to the coronation festivities and also saw Prince Edward and Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, present, along with Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

"Celebrating people who do extraordinary things," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned photos shared on social media as they hosted on behalf of Britain's new king.

While William and Kate were at Buckingham Palace, King Charles was reportedly taking a break from royal duties, though he did visit Cambridge University, which is his alma mater.

Standing by his work following his crowning in pushing for sustainability, at the new Whittle Laboratory, he learnt more about the work being done to make carbon emissions-free air travel a reality.

