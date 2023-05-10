PHOTOS | Princess Kate stuns in powder blue as she hosts garden party with William

William and Kate are stepping up and stepping forward as they take their place as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
The royal couple hosted a garden party on Tuesday after coronation celebrations across the UK wrapped up on Monday.
The party was hosted at Buckingham Palace as a follow-up to the coronation festivities and also saw Prince Edward and Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, present, along with Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
"Celebrating people who do extraordinary things," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned photos shared on social media as they hosted on behalf of Britain's new king.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Garden Party at a celebration of the coronation at Buckingham Palace, on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends King Charles IIIs Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) speaks to Aldith Grandison, 93, and daughter Jay Cee La Bouche (right) during a Garden Party at a celebration of the coronation at Buckingham Palace, on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets Dame Elizabeth Watts, who is 93 years old, during King Charles IIIs Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with guests during King Charles IIIs Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
While William and Kate were at Buckingham Palace, King Charles was reportedly taking a break from royal duties, though he did visit Cambridge University, which is his alma mater.
King Charles III during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on May 9, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Photo: Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on May 9, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Photo: Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Standing by his work following his crowning in pushing for sustainability, at the new Whittle Laboratory, he learnt more about the work being done to make carbon emissions-free air travel a reality.
