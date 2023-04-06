1h ago

Share

Joe Biden announces First Lady Jill will represent US at King Charles III's coronation

accreditation
First Lady Jill Biden and US President Joe Biden.
First Lady Jill Biden and US President Joe Biden.
Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Britain's new King Charles III ahead of the monarch's coronation on 6 May. 
  • Biden further announced that First Lady Jill Biden would attend the upcoming event. 
  • Biden also said he looked forward to meeting the king, but did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, noting that it would be "in the near future".

President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Britain's new King Charles III and said First Lady Jill Biden would attend the upcoming coronation, the White House said.

Biden spoke with the monarch "underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples. The president congratulated the king on his upcoming coronation," the White House said in a statement.

Biden also said he looked forward to meeting the king "at a future date."

"The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be "in the near future."

The king, who took over after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, is due to be crowned on 6 May.

The Palace released a new official photograph of Charles and Camilla on Tuesday, and details of the coronation invitation that was sent out to the more than 2 000 guests.

The artwork for this, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was handpainted in watercolour and gouache, and features a motif of the Green Man - an ancient figure from British folklore.

Flowers on the invitation, which are made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three - a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles - and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.

READ MORE | King Charles III's coronation: What we know with one month to go

Biden is expected to visit the British province of Northern Ireland this month, as well as the Republic of Ireland. He met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in California in March and invited him to the White House this June.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenking charlesroyal newsroyals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

05 Apr

Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»

05 Apr

A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

24 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo