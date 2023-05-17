1h ago

Share

Prince Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi, says spokesperson

accreditation


Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess attended this year's Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where Meghan was honoured as one of this year's Women of Vision.

The Ms Foundation awards ceremony took place in New York City on Tuesday evening and saw the Duchess of Sussex step out in a glittery gold dress by Johanna Ortiz.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved," the statement added. 

Meghan accepted the award on stage from Gloria Steinem and spoke candidly of the impact Ms Magazine had on her growing up.

"I remember them [the magazines] vividly because the pictures were different. There was diversity that I hadn't seen as often, both of colour and of age and the names were different. There were congresswomen, there were astronauts, and the topics were different — from mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from, and matters of equity," Meghan said.

READ MORE | Meghan Markle glitters in gold at awards ceremony for her first event since skipping coronation 

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
meghan markleprince harryroyal news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion streaming from 10 May»

12 May

The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion streaming from 10 May»
All episodes of Adulting S1 now ready to binge watch»

12 May

All episodes of Adulting S1 now ready to binge watch»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

12 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

05 May

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo