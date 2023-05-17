Prince Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi, says spokesperson





Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.



The Duke and Duchess attended this year's Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where Meghan was honoured as one of this year's Women of Vision.

The Ms Foundation awards ceremony took place in New York City on Tuesday evening and saw the Duchess of Sussex step out in a glittery gold dress by Johanna Ortiz.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved," the statement added.

Meghan accepted the award on stage from Gloria Steinem and spoke candidly of the impact Ms Magazine had on her growing up.



"I remember them [the magazines] vividly because the pictures were different. There was diversity that I hadn't seen as often, both of colour and of age and the names were different. There were congresswomen, there were astronauts, and the topics were different — from mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from, and matters of equity," Meghan said.

READ MORE | Meghan Markle glitters in gold at awards ceremony for her first event since skipping coronation

This is a developing story.