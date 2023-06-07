42m ago

Share

Prince Harry back in UK court for second day of grilling over tabloid claims

accreditation

  • Prince Harry returns to the High Court in London on Wednesday for a second day of grilling over his claims that British tabloids targeted him with phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour.
  • He faced almost five hours of cross-examination on Tuesday from Andrew Green, the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which he and 100 others are suing over allegations of widespread unlawful information-gathering between 1991 and 2011.
  • Some of the tabloids gave a cynical reaction to Harry's performance in court, with all eyes on what will transpire from Wednesday's proceedings.

Prince Harry returns to the High Court in London on Wednesday for a second day of grilling over his claims that British tabloids targeted him with phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour.

The prince, who became the first senior British royal to appear in a witness box in more than a century on Tuesday, said the press had destroyed his relationships, and that he believed British media and its government had hit "rock bottom".

He faced almost five hours of cross-examination on Tuesday from Andrew Green, the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, which he and 100 others are suing over allegations of widespread unlawful information-gathering between 1991 and 2011.

EXPLAINER | A guide to Prince Harry's many legal battles as he takes on the press

In a 50-page written witness statement and in questioning, he said the press had blood on its hands, destroyed his adolescence, ruined relationships with friends and girlfriends, and sowed paranoia and mistrust since 1996 when he was a schoolboy.

His anger at suggestions his mother, Princess Diana, was a victim of phone-hacking before her death in 1997 was also clear.

"I've experienced hostility from the press since I was born," he said, calling the behaviour "vile".

On a number of occasions, Green described the prince's allegations as "total speculation".

READ MORE | Prince Harry tells London court 'vile' press has blood on its hands and more in historical testimony

Harry and his American wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, with press intrusion cited as a key factor in their decision to move to the United States.

They have since cut off cooperation with Britain's biggest tabloids, many of which they have sued or are suing in similar cases.

Some of the tabloids gave a cynical reaction to Harry's performance in court.

"Harry must have longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah!" was the front page of the Daily Mail, a reference to the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

MGN, now owned by Reach, has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone hacking, settling more than 600 claims, but Green has said there was no evidence that Harry had ever been a victim.

He argued that some of the personal information had come from, or was given with the consent of, senior Buckingham Palace aides.

Harry and the other claimants, however, are arguing during the seven-week trial that senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the unlawful behaviour.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince harryroyalsroyal news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
A sacred kingdom needs protection in new movie Mkhonto»

05 Jun

A sacred kingdom needs protection in new movie Mkhonto»
Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»

05 Jun

Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Stream the Succession finale now, first on Showmax»

31 May

Stream the Succession finale now, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo