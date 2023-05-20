Prince Harry says car chase was 'closest I have ever felt' to understanding how Princess Diana died

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in what they called a "near catastrophic car chase" on Tuesday evening in New York City.

The account of the incident prompted comparisons to the circumstances around the Paris car crash in 1997 that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

In the aftermath, Harry reportedly told friends the experience was the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding what happened on the night his mother died.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in what they called a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi photographers on Tuesday evening in New York City.

The account of Tuesday's incident prompted comparisons to the circumstances around the Paris car crash in 1997 that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana, which the prince blames on paparazzi pursuing her.

And according to The Times, Harry told friends the experience was the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding what happened on the tragic night his mother died.

This comes after the Duke of Sussex recounted driving through the same tunnel where Princess Diana's car accident occurred a decade later in an attempt to find closure, in his much-talked-about memoir Spare, released in January.

OPINION | Did he call it? How a triggering car chase solidified Harry's fight against the press

Several accounts emerged following Tuesday's incident that occurred after the couple, along with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, attended Ms Magazine's 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where the former US actor was celebrated as one of the honorees.

In an interview aired Thursday on Britain's ITV, one of the photographers involved in the drama alleged the couple's vehicle entourage were to blame for any danger.

"It was very tense trying to keep up with the vehicles," said the photographer, who asked to remain anonymous.

READ MORE | Photographer on Harry and Meghan car chase: 'Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience'

On how Prince Harry and Meghan feel now, as they celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, a source tells People:"It was a disturbing situation, and they were shaken, but they are glad everyone's okay."

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



