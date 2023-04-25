31m ago

Share

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers

accreditation
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London, ahead of a hearing claim over allegations of unlawful information gathering brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London, ahead of a hearing claim over allegations of unlawful information gathering brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
Photo: Getty Images
  • Lawyers for Prince Harry will be back in a London court on Tuesday, taking on Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of phone-hacking.
  • During three-days of preliminary hearings this week, NGN is seeking to strike out claims by the prince and British actor Hugh Grant against the Sun, arguing they should have taken action sooner.
  • The case is one of four Harry is pursuing at the High Court in London against British newspapers that he accuses of using illegal means to invade his or his wife's privacy, or simply lying about them.

Lawyers for Prince Harry will be back in a London court on Tuesday in his latest foray against Britain's tabloid press, this time taking on Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of phone-hacking.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, started action against NGN, publisher of the Sun tabloid and now defunct News of the World, in September 2019, not long before he and his wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties and moved to California.

During three-days of preliminary hearings this week, NGN, which has paid out millions of pounds to settle hundreds of phone-hacking cases, is seeking to strike out claims by the prince and British actor Hugh Grant against the Sun, arguing they should have taken action sooner.

The case is one of four Harry is pursuing at the High Court in London against British newspapers that he accuses of using illegal means to invade his or his wife's privacy, or simply lying about them.

His claim against NGN could prove particularly sensitive for Australian-born media mogul Murdoch's British newspaper group. In 2012, it issued an unreserved apology for widespread hacking carried out by journalists at the News of the World which Murdoch shut down amid a backlash.

But it has always rejected any unlawful activity at the Sun which was previously edited by Rebekah Brooks, now chief executive of Murdoch's British arm News UK. She has always denied knowledge of phone-hacking and was found not guilty in 2014 of involvement following a criminal trial.

Liability

"The Sun does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations," an NGN spokesperson said. "As we reach the tail end of litigation, NGN is drawing a line under disputed matters, some of which date back more than 20 years ago."

Last week, Murdoch's Fox Corp. settled a US defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, but reports suggest that figure is dwarfed by the British phone-hacking scandal.

In 2021, the media industry magazine, the Press Gazette, estimated that phone-hacking had cost NGN more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), and in its accounts last year the group stated that it might need to spend a further 100 million pounds.

During the trial against Brooks and others, the News of the World's former royal editor Clive Goodman said in the mid-2000s he had hacked the voicemails of Harry as well as those of his elder brother Prince William, now heir to the throne, and William's wife Kate.

Her phone was hacked 155 times, William's 35 and Harry's nine times, the court was told.

As part of claims he has brought against another publisher, Associated Newspapers, Harry said he had been "vaguely" aware of this in 2005. But he said he only realised he could sue NGN in 2018, accusing Buckingham Palace of withholding information from him.

Last month, he attended court in person to hear lawyers for Associated, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, seek to throw out a case brought by him and other high-profile figures including singer Elton John.

They accuse the papers of hacking and tapping their phones, bugging their homes and other unlawful acts, claims the publisher has rejected "in their entirety".

Next month, his lawyers will be back in court as part of litigation against the publisher of the Daily Mirror paper, which he and others are suing over allegations of phone-hacking, with the prince expected to give evidence in person in June.

He is also suing Associated for libel, with a decision on whether he can win that case without a trial also expected presently.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince harryroyalsroyal news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo