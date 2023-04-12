12 Apr

Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, without Meghan Markle.
  • King Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May, the same day as Prince Archie's fourth birthday.
  • A source reveals Meghan will stay home in California to celebrate with Archie, and their daughter, Lilibet.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month of his father, King Charles III, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with their children, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1 000 years.

The day of the coronation falls on the same day as the couple's first child, Prince Archie's, fourth birthday.

A source close to the couple explains Meghan will therefore stay behind to celebrate the young royal's birthday, so too will his sister, Princess Lilibet Diana, while Harry will fly to the UK.

Harry wanted to be at the coronation ceremony to support his father at this important moment in his life, the insider said.

Coronation celebrations will be held over three days starting on the Saturday.

The three-day weekend will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiatives, as well as the traditional royal processions associated with the coronation.

On Sunday, the royal family revealed new details about the procession, and a new Twitter emoji based on St Edward's Crown, which the king will wear.

Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months, however, by uncertainty over whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation. This following the couple's damning revelations about the king, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in a memoir, Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

Harry and Meghan's claims came following their exit from the royal family in January 2020.


